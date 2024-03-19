San Antonio Archbishop Clamps Down on Local Priest, Ministry for Propagating 'False Teachings' Against Pope

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller has taken strict disciplinary actions against a local priest and the Mission of Divine Mercy (MDM) ministry for disobedience and spreading 'false teachings' against Pope Francis, igniting a fiery debate within the community. Despite the archbishop's sanctions, the ministry defiantly continued its operations, even hosting an unsanctioned Mass.

Escalation of Tensions

The controversy erupted when MDM published several messages on its website, purportedly divine revelations, condemning Pope Francis as a 'usurper' and 'enemy of the Church.' Archbishop García-Siller responded by revoking MDM's status as a Catholic apostolate and stripping Father John Mary Foster, the ministry's founder, of his ability to publicly practice his priestly duties. The archbishop's decrees aimed to curb the spread of these messages, which he deemed harmful to the unity of the Church.

Defiant Response

In a bold act of defiance, MDM and Father Foster proceeded with their activities, undeterred by the archbishop's disciplinary measures. A representative for MDM disclosed that Father Foster presided over a Mass with an attendance significantly higher than usual, signaling strong support among their followers. This development underscores the deep rift and the challenge the archbishop faces in enforcing his decrees within the diocese.

A Path Forward?

Despite the current standoff, there remains a sliver of hope for reconciliation. MDM has expressed a desire to mend ties with Archbishop García-Siller, albeit on terms that acknowledge their convictions. This situation poses a complex dilemma for the Church's leadership, balancing doctrinal fidelity with pastoral sensitivity. The outcome of this confrontation could set a precedent for how the Church addresses internal dissent and the authority of its teachings.