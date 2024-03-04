San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Welcomes Josefa González Mariscal as New Executive Director

After a meticulous six-month search, the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) has announced Josefa González Mariscal as its new executive director, marking a new chapter in the museum's leadership. With a distinguished career in arts and culture management, González Mariscal's appointment is seen as a pivotal moment for the museum's future. Her diverse experience spans several prestigious roles, including leadership positions at the Appraisers Association of America, Diverse Works in Houston, the Bullock Texas State History Museum, and the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Advertisment

Extensive Search Leads to Ideal Candidate

The quest for a new executive director began with the retirement of Howard Taylor, who left a profound legacy after 38 years of service. The interim period saw Alex Freeman and then Laura Huckaby taking the helm, with Huckaby playing a significant role in both managing the museum's day-to-day operations and aiding in the executive search. The museum's board expressed immense satisfaction with González Mariscal's appointment, highlighting her background and experience as crucial elements that align with SAMFA's current needs and future aspirations.

Josefa González Mariscal: A Vision for the Future

Advertisment

González Mariscal's educational background is equally impressive, holding a bachelor's degree in art history, a graduate certificate in fine and decorative arts appraising from NYU, and a master's in public service and administration in nonprofit management from Texas A&M University. Her vision for SAMFA includes building on the legacy of past leadership to enhance the quality of life in the Concho Valley communities through engaging art exhibitions and educational programming. González Mariscal's enthusiasm for her new role is palpable, as she looks forward to contributing to the museum's mission and making a positive impact on the community.

Community and Staff Embrace the Change

The museum's staff and the wider community are eager to welcome González Mariscal, anticipating a period of growth and revitalization under her leadership. Interim director Laura Huckaby expressed her joy and confidence in González Mariscal's capabilities, emphasizing her perfect fit for SAMFA. As González Mariscal prepares to assume her role on March 18, the museum stands on the cusp of an exciting new era, ready to explore innovative opportunities and continue its tradition of serving the Concho Valley with outstanding art and cultural experiences.

As the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts turns the page to this promising new chapter, it does so with a leader poised to honor its illustrious past while steering the institution towards a dynamic and inclusive future. Josefa González Mariscal's journey with SAMFA begins with high expectations and the community's support, setting the stage for a vibrant evolution of the museum's offerings and its role within the wider cultural landscape.