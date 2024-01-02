en English
Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Event: Anticipating the Launch of Galaxy S24 and ‘Galaxy AI’

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:13 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event: Anticipating the Launch of Galaxy S24 and 'Galaxy AI'

Samsung Electronics is gearing up for its much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 17. The tech giant’s event, set to bring a new wave of innovation to the mobile device market, will showcase the Galaxy S24 series among other cutting-edge releases. The event, happening at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, will also be live-streamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel and website, making the unveiling accessible to an international audience.

‘Reserve’ Promotion and Galaxy AI

In the lead-up to the Unpacked event, Samsung has rolled out a ‘Reserve’ promotion, enabling consumers to reserve a new device and receive $50 in Reserve Credit. This offer is open from January 2nd to January 16th, the day before the Unpacked event. This promotion, available through Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app, is a strategic move to generate early consumer interest and engagement.

Another highlight of the event is the introduction of ‘Galaxy AI’. This new feature set includes ‘AI Live Translate Call’, offering real-time audio and text translation during phone calls. This move appears to be a counter-response to Google’s Pixel 8 series, which already sports similar AI capabilities. Samsung’s introduction of Galaxy AI signifies the tech giant’s commitment to integrating more advanced AI features into its products.

Additional Savings and Exciting Prospects

Beyond the ‘Reserve’ promotion, Samsung is extending additional savings through its Samsung Offer program. This program includes students, military personnel, first responders, and corporate partner employees, further broadening the consumer base for the upcoming devices.

The tech world eagerly awaits the debut of the Galaxy S24 series, which includes the vanilla Galaxy S24, the slightly larger S24+ and the S-Pen equipped S24 Ultra. The S24 Ultra, in particular, is rumored to feature a titanium frame for increased durability and lighter weight, creating a buzz among tech enthusiasts. Samsung’s Unpacked event promises not only the unveiling of new devices but also the revelation of faster performance, superior cameras, and potential surprise features.

United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

