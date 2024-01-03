en English
Business

Samsung’s Early Unpacked Event to Unveil Galaxy S24 Series

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
In a departure from its usual February schedule, Samsung Electronics has announced an early Unpacked event slated for January 17. The event will be held at the SAP Center in San Jose, in person, and will also be live streamed for a global audience. The tech giant is set to reveal the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 flagship smartphone series and initiate pre-orders immediately after the announcement. Samsung has already commenced a pre-reserve program that offers a $50 credit towards future Samsung devices, without any commitment.

A New Era of AI-Powered Mobile Experience

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is primed to deliver an all-new mobile experience powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The series is expected to consist of three models – the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Along with the S24 series, Samsung is also speculated to introduce other devices, such as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, a fitness-focused tracker and smart ring, and a mixed-reality headset.

Speculations and Expectations

While the Galaxy S24 series is the main focus of the Unpacked event, rumors indicate promising features and improvements. The S24 Plus and Ultra models are expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and 12GB of RAM. The S24 Ultra may also be able to record video in 4K at 120fps. Furthermore, AI features akin to those on the Google Pixel 8 line are likely to be incorporated. The Samsung Phone app could introduce a live translation feature, enhancing the user experience.

A Glimpse into the Future

Previous Unpacked events have seen the unveiling of new smartphone lines like the Galaxy S23 and S22. This year, Samsung may also announce the launch of new laptop models, possibly the Galaxy Book4. This move would underline Samsung’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and its focus on AI to boost sales. The Unpacked event on January 17, 2024, thus, holds significant potential to shape the future of the mobile tech landscape.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

