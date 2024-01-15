Samsung Unveils VXT Platform: A Leap in Digital Display Management

In a digitally transformative move, Samsung Electronics has unveiled its Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) Platform. This cloud-native Content Management Solution is designed to streamline the creation and management of digital displays. The platform targets businesses that require B2B display solutions, including LCD, LED signage, and The Wall.

Revolutionizing Display Management

The VXT Platform enables businesses to deploy and update software via a cloud portal, bypassing the need for manual updates. This is a significant breakthrough for several industries such as retail, hospitality, food and beverage, and corporate sectors. The platform is seamlessly accessible from both desktop and mobile devices, further enhancing its ease of use.

Subscription Plans and Accessibility

Samsung is offering the VXT platform through both monthly and yearly subscription plans. Offline purchases are available through B2B sales channels across the globe. Online purchases, on the other hand, are currently available in the U.S with plans to extend the service internationally in the year 2024.

A Step Towards Cloud Migration

Executive Vice President Alex Lee underscored the growing trend towards cloud migration and lauded VXT’s ease of access and user-friendliness. The platform encompasses three CMS modules and assimilates content from third-party integrators, developers, and content partners. This enables users to access industry-specific content without the requirement for additional customization.

As part of a pilot program, Samsung and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. will introduce a data-driven content strategy using UHD Samsung Smart Signage Displays. This strategy is designed to attract customers to Chevron ExtraMile convenience shops in San Diego and Millbrae, California.

Transforming Marketing Strategies

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) solutions and connected TV (CTV) are being used to engage customers at the store or in their homes. Unique campaigns are designed to target consumers wherever they are, thanks to Samsung Ads, the company’s advertising business arm. The VXT Content Management System (CMS) and Samsung Ads allow retailers to manage content remotely throughout their display ecosystem. These two platforms enable strategic decisions on the best amalgamation of advertising and content to attract and convert customers.