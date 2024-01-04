en English
Business

Samsung Set to Unveil New Galaxy Phones, Shaping the Future of the Smartphone Market

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:46 pm EST
In a strategic move designed to capture the attention of the global technology market, Samsung, the world’s second-largest smartphone producer, is preparing to unveil the latest additions to its Galaxy series in San Jose, California, on January 17. As Apple’s primary competitor in the smartphone arena, Samsung has a considerable 20% share of the global smartphone industry, and the upcoming reveal is set to be a momentous event in the continuing rivalry between these two tech titans.

Unveiling the Future of Smartphone Technology

The forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to feature the unveiling of the Galaxy S24 lineup of smartphones, alongside other notable products such as the Galaxy AI and updated Galaxy Book laptops. Amid the hype surrounding the event, the Mobile AI has managed to generate a substantial amount of anticipation, with its promise of on-device AI, real-time translation, and generative AI capabilities. In addition to the S24 series, Samsung is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Tab S10 series, Galaxy Book 4 series, Galaxy A55, A35, A25, and A15 smartphones, the Galaxy Fit 3 wearable series, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

AI: The New Frontier in Smartphones

With technology’s relentless march forward, 2024 promises to be a year where Artificial Intelligence (AI) takes center stage. Samsung is leading the charge, with its newest flagship device, the Galaxy S24, touted to be a titan of AI capabilities. According to industry forecasts, over a billion smartphones equipped with built-in generative AI are expected to be shipped by 2027, with Samsung and Qualcomm positioned as the immediate leaders in this field. The Galaxy S24 series is poised to feature a titanium build for the Ultra model, a revamped design, and regular processor and camera upgrades, all of which are powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Consequences for the Global Smartphone Market

The implications of Samsung’s new launches are far-reaching and will likely have a significant impact on the global smartphone market. The company’s focus on AI could stimulate an industry-wide shift towards AI-powered features in smartphones, potentially boosting sales in markets where consumers are increasingly upgrading to high-end smartphones, such as India. However, in markets like the US and Europe, where consumers are holding onto their existing smartphones, Samsung may face pressure to increase sales. Nevertheless, the early launch of the Galaxy S24 indicates that Samsung is ready to face these challenges head-on.

Business United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

