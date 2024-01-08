en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Samsung Reveals Groundbreaking Transparent MicroLED Displays at CES 2024

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Samsung Reveals Groundbreaking Transparent MicroLED Displays at CES 2024

In an unprecedented move, Samsung has unveiled the world’s inaugural transparent MicroLED displays at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. Three different prototypes were showcased, setting a new benchmark in the realm of display technology. Two of these exemplars featured tinted glass, while the third boasted a clear, frameless design, creating a hologram-like effect with content seemingly suspended in mid-air.

Specifications and Features

Each unit is incredibly thin, measuring approximately a centimeter in width, and presents high-definition images as a result of the high pixel density of micro LEDs. The transparent MicroLED display, resembling a piece of transparent glass, is equipped with an exceptionally small MicroLED chip and a precision manufacturing process that eliminates seams and light refraction. It ensures a clear, unobstructed picture for various uses in both domestic and business environments. Furthermore, the display features a modular design that allows viewers to personalize the shape, size, and the ratio of screens to fit any space.

Advantages over OLED Panels

Samsung’s transparent MicroLED displays offer superior brightness compared to transparent OLED panels. This makes them less affected by ambient light interference, thus advancing the viewing experience without obscuring content. The technology was exhibited in commercial applications, such as displaying fireworks and soccer matches, underlining its potential to enhance the viewing experience.

Market Availability and Affordability

Despite the allure of this cutting-edge technology, its market availability remains a concept at this stage. Given Samsung’s existing non-transparent MicroLED TVs are priced at a staggering $150,000 for a 110-inch model, the transparent versions are anticipated to remain inaccessible for most consumers for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, Samsung’s transparent Micro-LED displays have attracted significant attention for their potential in a range of applications.

0
United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
43 seconds ago
Samsung Unveils World's First Transparent MicroLED Display at CES 2024
Samsung has introduced a game-changing innovation in screen technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 – the world’s first transparent MicroLED display. The unveiling took place at Samsung’s First Look event, raising the curtain on a product borne out of six years of diligent research and development. This ground-breaking transparent MicroLED technology has set
Samsung Unveils World's First Transparent MicroLED Display at CES 2024
NFL Wild-Card Showdowns: Stafford's Homecoming and Historic Lake Erie Team Success
4 mins ago
NFL Wild-Card Showdowns: Stafford's Homecoming and Historic Lake Erie Team Success
Gary George Wetzel: A Tale of Extraordinary Courage in Vietnam
4 mins ago
Gary George Wetzel: A Tale of Extraordinary Courage in Vietnam
Golden Globes Unveils Fashion Trends as Awards Season Begins
1 min ago
Golden Globes Unveils Fashion Trends as Awards Season Begins
iPhone Survives 16,000-Foot Fall from Alaska Airlines Flight
2 mins ago
iPhone Survives 16,000-Foot Fall from Alaska Airlines Flight
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
4 mins ago
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
Latest Headlines
World News
Amit Shah's Hospital Visit: A Show of Solidarity from Political and Business Circles
1 min
Amit Shah's Hospital Visit: A Show of Solidarity from Political and Business Circles
Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained
2 mins
Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
2 mins
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
2 mins
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
2 mins
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
3 mins
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
3 mins
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
4 mins
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
4 mins
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
12 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app