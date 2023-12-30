en English
Sustainability

Samsung Electronics America: Pioneering the Future of Television

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:58 am EST
Samsung Electronics America: Pioneering the Future of Television

In an era where technology and sustainability go hand in hand, Samsung Electronics America is radically transforming the television experience with its state-of-the-art screen options, larger sizes, and avant-garde technology. The company’s emphasis on user-centric design, environmental responsibility, and energy efficiency sets the pace in the ever-evolving industry.

Revolutionizing Visual Experience with MICROLED

One of Samsung’s groundbreaking innovations includes the Samsung MICROLED display, available in 89, 101, and 114-inch models. These screens are celebrated for their remarkably thin form, their ability to deliver striking color vibrancy and brightness with self-emissive LEDs, and their inorganic materials that allow them to maximize brightness without the risk of degrading the display panel. The MICRO LED technology provides pixel-level light control for enhanced contrast, ushering in a new era of visual experience.

Neo QLED TVs and The Terrace Full Sun

Furthermore, Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs, harnessing quantum dot technology, are available in both 4K and 8K resolutions, with sizes reaching up to 98 inches. The brand’s largest outdoor TV, The Terrace Full Sun, is equipped with this cutting-edge technology, offering an optimized home theater experience for outdoor settings. It boasts features like Direct Sun Protection and an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability and longevity.

A New Dimension to Home Cinema and Gaming

As the entertainment landscape shifts, with streaming services releasing films simultaneously with cinema debuts, Samsung is redefining the home cinema experience. Built-in features like an AI-based Neural Quantum Processor enhance content to 8K resolution, adjust lighting for improved visuals, and showcase over a billion colors. Moreover, the Samsung Gaming Hub, integrated into Samsung smart TVs since 2022, consolidates gaming content, enabling users to access thousands of game titles without the need for a console.

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

But Samsung’s innovations are not confined to user experience alone. The company’s focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is evident in its latest TV models. Samsung is trailblazing the path for energy efficiency by investing in innovative technologies for treatment facilities that reduce carbon emissions and tripling its use of renewable plastics in less than three years. All these efforts align with the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly technology, making Samsung a pioneer in both technology and sustainability.

Sustainability United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

