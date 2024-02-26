Sampson Ag Day: A Celebration of Agriculture's Heart and Soul in Sampson County

Imagine a day where the hum of tractors blends with the laughter of children and the melodies of local musicians, all set against the backdrop of Sampson County's rich agricultural landscape. That day is fast approaching. On Saturday, March 23, 2024, the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center will transform into a vibrant hub of education, entertainment, and celebration for the Sampson Ag Day. This event, a collaborative effort by the Cooperative Extension Staff and Convention & Visitors Bureau, is not just an event; it's a heartfelt tribute to local farmers and the pivotal role of agriculture both in our backyards and across the globe.

A Day of Fun and Learning for All Ages

Sampson Ag Day is designed to offer something for everyone, bridging the gap between generations and backgrounds. From the excitement of a mechanical bull ride to the joy of pony and pedal tractor rides for the young (and young at heart), the event promises an immersive experience into the world of agriculture. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore exhibitions showcasing both antique and high-tech farm equipment, illustrating the evolution of farming practices through the years. With a diverse lineup of musical acts and an array of local cuisines to sample, including the famed NC State Howling Cow ice cream, the day is set to be a feast for the senses.

Education at the Heart of Celebration

While Sampson Ag Day is a celebration, at its core, it's an educational venture. Falling on the last day of National Agriculture Week, the event underscores the indispensable role of agriculture in everyday life. It's a unique opportunity for the public to gain insights into farm equipment, livestock, soil science, and farm safety. The day's activities are thoughtfully designed to engage visitors, encouraging them to delve deeper into the agricultural sector, which pumps over $973 million into the state's economy annually. This educational aspect is what sets Sampson Ag Day apart, making it not just an event, but a meaningful learning opportunity.

Joining Hands for Agriculture

The organization and execution of Sampson Ag Day is a testament to the community's dedication to celebrating and supporting agriculture. It's a collaborative effort that highlights the importance of unity in promoting and preserving farming traditions. For those looking to experience the essence of agriculture, to understand its challenges and triumphs, Sampson Ag Day presents an unparalleled opportunity. The event invites people from all walks of life to come together, learn, and appreciate the hard work and dedication of those who feed the nation. For more information or to get involved, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the NC Cooperative Extension, Sampson County Center.