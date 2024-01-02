en English
Social Issues

Same-Sex Kiss on New Year’s Eve Broadcast Sparks Mixed Reactions

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
The stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve is a momentous occasion, marking the start of a new chapter. A landmark event occurred during this year’s celebration as CNN broadcasted a same-sex kiss in Times Square, right after the infamous ball drop. The moment, a passionate exchange between an interracial same-sex couple, ignited a whirlwind of reactions on social media, reflecting the diverse perspectives and polarizing attitudes prevalent in 2024.

The Kiss That Shook Social Media

Immediately after the New Year’s ball drop, CNN aired a kiss that sparked both celebration and controversy. The romantic display involved an interracial same-sex couple, a moment that many LGBTQ+ individuals celebrated as a triumph for representation. However, the kiss also ignited backlash, particularly from more conservative sections of society. Some viewers voiced their displeasure, dubbing the kiss as too intimate for television, while others suggested it was part of a ‘psychological operation’ to influence public opinion.

Accusations and Allegations

Amidst the backlash, some social media users accused major networks of grooming by exposing children to the display of affection, despite the likelihood that most children were not awake at midnight. Further accusations surfaced suggesting that the couple were paid actors and that the kiss was scripted. Such allegations highlight the persistent challenges and prejudices faced by LGBTQ+ individuals, even in 2024.

A Battle of Perspectives

On the other side of the coin, many social media users celebrated the kiss, criticizing the backlash and pointing out the inherent double standards and homophobia. These voices argued that similar outrage was not present for heterosexual ‘first kisses’ broadcasted in the past. They further urged people to accept the normalization of same-sex affection, reflecting the ongoing struggle for equal representation and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community.

Social Issues


Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

