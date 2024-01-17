Samantha Jacobson Joins The Trade Desk Board: A Strategic Move Towards Industry Leadership

Samantha Jacobson, a seasoned strategy executive with a proven track record, has been appointed to the board of directors for The Trade Desk. Taking on the dual role of Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Jacobson's appointment underscores The Trade Desk's commitment towards fortifying industry leadership through strategic investments, partnerships, and cross-functional initiatives.

Impressive Professional and Academic Credentials

Jacobson's professional journey is marked by significant roles at leading tech companies. Her tenure at Oracle saw her at the helm of the global business development and strategy team for six years. Additionally, she served as the Director of Strategic Partnerships at Datalogix, where she successfully developed alliances with tech giants including Twitter, Pinterest, Microsoft, Google, and Apple.

Her academic achievements are equally impressive. Jacobson is a graduate of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics. She also holds a Masters in Business Administration from the esteemed Harvard Business School.

Driving The Trade Desk's Growth and Transformation

At The Trade Desk, Jacobson has been instrumental in advancing key strategic initiatives, most notably Unified ID 2.0. Her expertise in managing global business development and strategic partnerships will undoubtedly be a valuable asset in her new position on the board. This appointment further highlights The Trade Desk's dedication to maximizing competition, objectivity, and value within the advertising industry.

A Step Towards Industry Leadership

Jacobson's appointment to The Trade Desk's board of directors comes at a time when the company is poised to make significant strides in its industry. With her wealth of experience and strategic acumen, Jacobson is well-equipped to steer the company towards continued growth and transformation. The future of The Trade Desk looks bright, with the potential for even greater industry leadership on the horizon.