Sam Waterston Bids Farewell to 'Law & Order' After 30 Years

After a remarkable tenure of 30 years and over 400 episodes, Sam Waterston, the esteemed actor who portrayed District Attorney Jack McCoy in the long-running television series 'Law & Order', is bidding adieu to the franchise. His last appearance in the show, which has been a staple of American television since its inception in 1990, is slated for February 22.

Waterston's Unprecedented Tenure

Waterston, 83, joined 'Law & Order' in its fifth season in 1994 and continued his role until the series stopped airing in 2010. He later reprised his role when the show made a comeback in 2022, delivering riveting courtroom drama and captivating the audience with his portrayal of the gritty and determined Manhattan District Attorney. His portrayal of Jack McCoy, a character known for his legal acumen and unyielding pursuit of justice, has earned him critical acclaim, including a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, a Golden Globe nomination, and multiple Emmy nominations. His departure marks the end of an era for the show, which has seen numerous cast changes over its long run but never in the character of Jack McCoy.

Passing the Baton

In the wake of Waterston's departure, the series is set for yet another significant change. Tony Goldwyn, known for his role in 'Scandal', will be stepping into the shoes of the new District Attorney. Although details about Goldwyn's character introduction are being kept under wraps, his arrival is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the series. The show will continue to air on NBC and will be available for streaming on Peacock the day after it airs.

Farewell and Future Endeavors

In his farewell statement, Waterston expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the audience and series creator Dick Wolf. He emphasized the importance of not getting too comfortable as an actor and voiced his enthusiasm for exploring new adventures. His journey in 'Law & Order' stands as a testament to his talent, commitment, and ability to resonate deeply with viewers across the globe. As Waterston embarks on new ventures, the legacy of Jack McCoy will undoubtedly live on in the annals of television history.