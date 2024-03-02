Sam Smith turned heads at the Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week, showcasing their unique style with a bold tartan outfit and a dramatic gothic gown. The 31-year-old singer, known for the hit "Unholy," embraced their flair for the dramatic, pairing a leg-baring tartan ensemble with striking platform heels and a head-turning gothic dress. Amidst their fashion statements, Smith's relationship with designer Christian Cowan remains strong, dispelling rumors of a breakup.
Bold Fashion Choices
Smith's appearance on the runway was nothing short of spectacular, first capturing attention in tartan underwear complemented by knee-high red and black socks and green tartan platform heels. The look was topped off with a simple green jumper and a red tartan scarf. Not stopping there, Smith switched to a gothic aesthetic with a ripped black dress, complete with a black bejewelled headpiece, embodying the show's eclectic spirit.
Relationship Rumors Quashed
In the midst of their fashion week success, Smith and Cowan have proven their relationship is as strong as ever. Following speculations of a split and Smith's rumored presence on a dating app, sources close to the couple have confirmed they remain together. This news comes after the pair was seen cozying up in New York City, showcasing their bond to the public and laying rest to any doubts about their status.
Continued Success and Collaboration
Smith's relationship with Cowan is not just personal but also professional. The duo has collaborated on several projects, including the music video for "I'm Not Here to Make Friends," which Cowan designed costumes for. Their ongoing collaboration and public appearances suggest a harmonious blend of professional and personal lives, with both contributing to the other's success in the competitive realms of music and fashion.
Their standout appearances at Paris Fashion Week and the affirmation of their relationship's strength highlight Smith's significant influence in both the music and fashion industries. As Smith continues to break barriers and Cowan cements his status as a designer to the stars, their partnership, both personal and professional, remains a fascination for fans and fashion aficionados alike.