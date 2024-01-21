Sam G. Croom, Jr.: A Legacy of Academic and Professional Excellence

In a life that spanned over nine decades, Sam G. Croom, Jr. left an indelible mark on both the academic and professional spheres. Born on March 25th, 1930, in Houston, Texas, to Sam G. Croom, Sr. and Lola (Whorton) Croom, he passed away on January 13th, 2024. A man of many achievements, his journey started at Lamar High School and peaked at Texas University, where he graduated with highest honors with a BBA Degree.

Legacy at Texas University

During his time at Texas University, Croom was not just a scholar but also an active participant in various organizations. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Social Fraternity and the Texas Cowboys Honorary Service Organization. Recognized for his athletic prowess, he embodied the spirit of both intellectual and physical excellence.

Stint in the Navy

Following his graduation, Croom served as an Ensign in the Navy from 1952 to 1954, building on his experience in the Naval ROTC during his university years. This period of service, marked by discipline and dedication, formed a significant chapter in his life.

A Distinguished Legal Career

After his military service, Croom pursued a law degree, which led him to a distinguished career at Baker Botts, LLP. His determination and exceptional legal acumen saw him rise to the position of a partner before his retirement in 1993. His illustrious career stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment and exceptional leadership.

Family and Community Life

Croom's personal life was marked by love and loss. He married his college sweetheart, Earlane Baccus, and they had two children. Tragically, their son, Curtis, died from melanoma at the young age of 39. Croom is survived by his daughter, Carolyn, two grandsons, Alexander and Scott, four great-grandchildren, and a sister, Barbara. Beyond his family, Croom was also dedicated to his community, serving on various church, charitable, and corporate boards.

Visitation and funeral services for Sam G. Croom, Jr. are scheduled at the end of January in Dallas, TX. The family has requested that charitable donations be made to the Camp Stewart Alumni Association in lieu of flowers, reflecting Croom's enduring spirit of giving and community service.