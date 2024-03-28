On March 28, Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan is poised to sentence former FTX chairman Sam Bankman-Fried, marking a significant moment in legal and philosophical discourse. Facing seven counts of fraud and conspiracy, with federal prosecutors advocating for a 40-to-50-year prison term, Bankman-Fried's narrative intertwines financial ambition with the philosophical pursuit of effective altruism (EA). This doctrine, endorsed by philosophers like Peter Singer and William MacAskill, advocates for utilizing wealth to alleviate suffering and promote global well-being, a path Bankman-Fried reportedly sought to tread.

The Origins and Ambitions of Effective Altruism

During his college years, Bankman-Fried encountered the principles of EA through interactions with key figures like Oxford philosopher William MacAskill. Embracing the 'earning to give' strategy, he aimed to amass a fortune for charitable redistribution. However, the philosophical underpinnings of his approach were scrutinized long before his ascent to crypto prominence. Jean-Jacques Rousseau, a celebrated 18th-century philosopher, had already dissected the inherent flaws in a plan remarkably similar to Bankman-Fried's. Rousseau's critique, centered around the moral complexities of wealth accumulation and philanthropy, casts a long shadow over the EA movement and Bankman-Fried's embodiment of its ideals.

Rousseau's Prescient Warnings

Rousseau's engagement with the concepts of wealth, inequality, and philanthropy highlighted the paradoxical nature of pursuing vast riches with the intent to redistribute them benevolently. He argued that the mechanisms required to amass such wealth often perpetuate the very injustices philanthropy seeks to address. Furthermore, Rousseau posited that the psychological transformation accompanying wealth accumulation could estrange philanthropists from their altruistic roots, leading to a prioritization of personal wealth over societal good. His correspondence with fictional characters like 'Chrysophile' underscored the difficulty of maintaining moral integrity while navigating a path to fortune.

Implications for Modern Philanthropy and EA

Rousseau's insights resonate with contemporary critiques of EA, particularly in light of Bankman-Fried's downfall. The discord between earning to give and the ethical dilemmas of wealth generation raises crucial questions about the viability and morality of EA as practiced by today's wealthiest. Moreover, Rousseau's emphasis on systemic change over individual charity invites a reevaluation of philanthropy's role in addressing global inequalities. As the EA community reflects on Bankman-Fried's legacy, Rousseau's centuries-old wisdom offers a cautionary perspective on the complexities of marrying wealth with altruism.

The sentencing of Sam Bankman-Fried not only signifies a reckoning for his alleged financial misconduct but also prompts a deeper contemplation of effective altruism's ethical and practical dimensions. Rousseau's critique, articulated centuries ago, remains profoundly relevant, challenging modern philanthropists to consider the broader consequences of their wealth accumulation strategies. As we await the court's decision, the philosophical debate surrounding effective altruism and its implementation continues to evolve, underscoring the enduring relevance of Rousseau's critique in shaping the future of philanthropy.