en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign Surpasses Fundraising Goals in La Crosse

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign Surpasses Fundraising Goals in La Crosse

The holiday season, with its spirit of generosity and community, has once again brought a joyful conclusion to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The annual fundraising drive has not only met but surpassed its ambitious goals, culminating in an impressive sum of over $308,000. This achievement marks a significant 23% increase from the funds raised in the previous year, demonstrating the community’s unwavering commitment to supporting local causes.

A Community United in Giving

The success of the campaign can be attributed to the concerted efforts of community members, local businesses, and dedicated volunteers. Their collective support was instrumental in propelling the campaign beyond its targeted goal. Notably, a substantial donation influx of $98,000 was recorded in the final week of the campaign, underscoring the community’s enduring spirit of giving even amidst the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

Gratitude and Future Plans

Michael Quam, the Salvation Army’s Director of Development, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support. His words echoed the community’s deep-rooted concern for local issues and their willingness to rally behind initiatives that tackle these problems head-on. The funds raised from this campaign will be channeled towards the Salvation Army’s various initiatives, including food assistance, shelter services, addiction rehabilitation, and youth programs. These programs play an indispensable role in providing vital support to those in need.

Continuing the Legacy of Service

The successful conclusion of this campaign ensures the continued operation of these essential services in the community. The Salvation Army, with its legacy of service, remains committed to its mission of providing aid to those who need it most. As we step into the new year, the success story of the Red Kettle Campaign serves as a poignant reminder of the power of collective action and the profound impact it can have on the lives of many.

0
United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Berryton Man Arrested on Multiple Child Sex Abuse Charges, Investigation Continues

By Salman Khan

Fairhaven Fire Claims Life of Local Businessman Nathaniel V. Breaux

By BNN Correspondents

NBA Mock Draft Update: Matas Buzelis Emerges as New Top Prospect

By Salman Khan

White House Reaffirms Commitment to 'Bidenomics' Amid Economic Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Real Estate Industry Braces for 2024: A Look at Challenges and Strateg ...
@Business · 48 seconds
Real Estate Industry Braces for 2024: A Look at Challenges and Strateg ...
heart comment 0
House Freedom Caucus Prioritizes Border Security for 2024 under New Chairman Bob Good

By BNN Correspondents

House Freedom Caucus Prioritizes Border Security for 2024 under New Chairman Bob Good
Nicole Parker to Portray Céline Dion in Off-Broadway Show ‘Titanique’

By BNN Correspondents

Nicole Parker to Portray Céline Dion in Off-Broadway Show 'Titanique'
New Year, New Faces: New Palestine Town Council Begins 2024 with Fresh Composition

By Salman Akhtar

New Year, New Faces: New Palestine Town Council Begins 2024 with Fresh Composition
Proof of the Pudding Acquires Southern Crust: A Culinary Merger

By Quadri Adejumo

Proof of the Pudding Acquires Southern Crust: A Culinary Merger
Latest Headlines
World News
Stefanos Tsitsipas: On and Off the Court at Wimbledon
29 seconds
Stefanos Tsitsipas: On and Off the Court at Wimbledon
NBA Mock Draft Update: Matas Buzelis Emerges as New Top Prospect
37 seconds
NBA Mock Draft Update: Matas Buzelis Emerges as New Top Prospect
Dark Money Threatening Global Democracies: A Look at 2024 Elections
57 seconds
Dark Money Threatening Global Democracies: A Look at 2024 Elections
House Freedom Caucus Prioritizes Border Security for 2024 under New Chairman Bob Good
1 min
House Freedom Caucus Prioritizes Border Security for 2024 under New Chairman Bob Good
Emma Paton's Bold Fashion Statements Steal the Show at PDC World Darts Championship
1 min
Emma Paton's Bold Fashion Statements Steal the Show at PDC World Darts Championship
New Year, New Faces: New Palestine Town Council Begins 2024 with Fresh Composition
1 min
New Year, New Faces: New Palestine Town Council Begins 2024 with Fresh Composition
Michael Hudson Discusses Geopolitics, BRICS, and Economic Apartheid
1 min
Michael Hudson Discusses Geopolitics, BRICS, and Economic Apartheid
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
2 mins
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars
2 mins
Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app