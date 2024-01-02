Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign Surpasses Fundraising Goals in La Crosse

The holiday season, with its spirit of generosity and community, has once again brought a joyful conclusion to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The annual fundraising drive has not only met but surpassed its ambitious goals, culminating in an impressive sum of over $308,000. This achievement marks a significant 23% increase from the funds raised in the previous year, demonstrating the community’s unwavering commitment to supporting local causes.

A Community United in Giving

The success of the campaign can be attributed to the concerted efforts of community members, local businesses, and dedicated volunteers. Their collective support was instrumental in propelling the campaign beyond its targeted goal. Notably, a substantial donation influx of $98,000 was recorded in the final week of the campaign, underscoring the community’s enduring spirit of giving even amidst the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

Gratitude and Future Plans

Michael Quam, the Salvation Army’s Director of Development, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support. His words echoed the community’s deep-rooted concern for local issues and their willingness to rally behind initiatives that tackle these problems head-on. The funds raised from this campaign will be channeled towards the Salvation Army’s various initiatives, including food assistance, shelter services, addiction rehabilitation, and youth programs. These programs play an indispensable role in providing vital support to those in need.

Continuing the Legacy of Service

The successful conclusion of this campaign ensures the continued operation of these essential services in the community. The Salvation Army, with its legacy of service, remains committed to its mission of providing aid to those who need it most. As we step into the new year, the success story of the Red Kettle Campaign serves as a poignant reminder of the power of collective action and the profound impact it can have on the lives of many.