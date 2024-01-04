en English
Society

Salvation Army in Tupelo Steps Up Amid Winter Crisis; Raises Record Funds

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Salvation Army in Tupelo Steps Up Amid Winter Crisis; Raises Record Funds

In the heart of Tupelo, Mississippi, the Salvation Army stands as a beacon of hope for the homeless, particularly as winter temperatures plunge to hazardous levels. At the core of the organization’s outreach is the Jim Ingram Red Shield Lodge, a shelter offering 55 beds to those most in need. When the mercury dips to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, an additional 18 beds become available in a dedicated cold weather shelter. Even the gymnasium morphs into a refuge, providing not just warmth, but water, bathroom facilities, and meals.

Strides towards Permanent Housing

Captain LeAnna Marion, a representative of the Salvation Army, notes that some individuals have transitioned from the streets to more permanent housing through new programs. This has resulted in a reduced demand for emergency beds, a positive sign of progress in the fight against homelessness.

The Power of Community Support

The Salvation Army’s operations are significantly bolstered by community support. The last Red Kettle campaign, a fundraiser synonymous with the Salvation Army, raised a record-breaking $177,000. This impressive figure surpasses the previous high of $171,000. These funds are indispensable, supporting the Salvation Army’s operations throughout the year.

Volunteers: The Unsung Heroes

Captain Marion highlighted the role of volunteers in the success of the campaign. A commendable 68 community members participated, contributing their time and effort to make a difference. Despite these numbers, the need for additional volunteers persists, with Captain Marion emphasizing the ongoing requirement for helping hands.

The Salvation Army in Tupelo is currently seeking a Housing Monitor for their Emergency Homeless Shelter. The position involves accepting and processing residents, monitoring their activity, maintaining records, and ensuring safety and security. The ideal candidate should have a high school diploma or G.E.D. and one year of experience in security or social service work. The work is performed in a lodge/shelter facility, and all employees must recognize The Salvation Army as a church and agree not to undermine its religious mission.

Society United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

