Salvation Army in Baton Rouge Opens Shelter Ahead of Cold Snap, Seeks Donations

In the face of an impending cold snap, The Salvation Army in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is opening its doors to provide shelter and warmth for those in need. The Center of Hope is set to open on the afternoon of January 15 and will continue to offer shelter until the weather conditions improve. The Salvation Army foresees that some individuals seeking shelter may not have adequate winter clothing, and the organization will need to provide not only shelter but also meals, snacks, and other necessities.

Community Support Needed

To meet these pressing needs, The Salvation Army is appealing to the community for donations. The organization is in need of warm clothing, socks, shoes, blankets, and hygiene products such as soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, and toothbrushes. Food donations, including water, canned goods, perishable items, and snacks, are also being sought to ensure those seeking shelter are well-nourished during this challenging time.

Donation Drop-Off Points

Community members willing to contribute can deliver their donations to the Center of Hope, located at 7361 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. Donors are instructed to go to the rear parking lot for assistance with unloading their contributions. In these frigid times, every donation, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in someone's life.

Other Salvation Army Initiatives

Similar initiatives are being conducted by The Salvation Army across the country. Hopkinsville is seeking donations for their soup kitchen and warming center, while Northwest Arkansas is providing coats, clothing vouchers, and assistance with utility bills. In Ohio and several other counties, The Salvation Army has opened a Winter Freeze Shelter. These efforts are a testament to the organization's commitment to serving the community, particularly during times of extreme weather conditions.