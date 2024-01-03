Salt Lake City’s Historic Assembly Hall Closes for Renovation; Plazas around Temple Square Reopen

Historic Assembly Hall in Salt Lake City, known for its pioneer-era architecture, is closing for limited renovations until 2026. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints revealed that the renovations would include structural repairs, mechanical enhancements, and interior plaster repair. Additionally, the vicinity will witness the removal of restroom facilities, parts of a nearby wall, and fresh landscaping.

Reopening of Plazas around Temple Square

Alongside the hall’s temporary closure, several plazas around Temple Square are reopening to the public after previous construction-based closures. In particular, the Main Street Plaza and areas around the Church Office Building and Temple Square’s east side will be accessible again. The Church also revealed an international flag display featuring flags from United Nations-recognized countries, symbolizing its global nature.

Concurrently, renovations are ongoing at the Beehive House and Lion House, primarily focusing on foundation repairs and landscape modifications. The renovation of these historic structures, initiated in 2022, includes landscaping and excavations aimed at better protecting the buildings from water damage.

Seismic Upgrades and Renovations

The seismic upgrades and renovations to the six-spired temple are part of a broader plan to enhance the visitor experience and are also set to conclude in 2026. These renovations, which commenced in 2019, have seen the installation of new waterproofing and snow-melting heating conduits, contributing to the site’s sustainability and efficiency. While a larger vision for a downtown campus with new buildings and green spaces has been proposed, it currently remains a draft, indicating the Church leadership’s consideration for a significant transformation of the downtown area.