Sallie Mae and Thurgood Marshall Fund Award $100K in Scholarships for Social Justice Advocates

In an unprecedented move highlighting the importance of education in fostering social justice, Sallie Mae and The Sallie Mae Fund, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, have announced this year's recipients of the Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students. Ten exemplary graduate students have been awarded $10,000 each to support their advocacy and community enhancement efforts, chosen from a competitive pool of nearly 500 applicants.

Advertisment

Empowering Future Leaders

Among the recipients is Adorah Moore, a dedicated student at North Carolina Central University, who has made substantial contributions to her community. Moore's work emphasizes the critical role of education in providing equitable opportunities for black and brown students and showcases her as a beacon of inspiration for her daughter and many others. This scholarship program is part of a larger $3 million commitment by The Sallie Mae Fund to increase access to higher education and ensure completion, supporting students from high school seniors to those currently enrolled in college.

Addressing Social Justice Through Education

Advertisment

The Bridging the Dream Scholarship stands as a testament to the power of higher education in empowering individuals to make significant contributions to their communities. The initiative resonates with the work of scholars like Winston C. Thompson from The Ohio State University, who underscores the importance of integrating insights from Black philosophers and educators to promote justice and equity through education. Similarly, tackling substance use in schools, as highlighted by the National Association of Social Workers, showcases the multifaceted role of education in addressing critical social justice issues, including mental health and addiction.

Continuing the Quest for Equity

The application period for the next round of scholarships opens on March 25, 2024, inviting another cohort of passionate students committed to advocacy and community support. Sallie Mae's ongoing efforts to bridge the educational gap and foster social justice through scholarship opportunities underscore the transformative potential of higher education. As the recipients embark on their journeys, they carry the promise of effecting positive change within their communities, furthering the cause of social justice and equity.

With the collaboration of Sallie Mae, The Sallie Mae Fund, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, this scholarship initiative not only supports the educational endeavors of deserving students but also amplifies the critical role of education in advancing social justice. It sets a precedent for future collaborations aimed at dismantling barriers to higher education and empowering the next generation of leaders.