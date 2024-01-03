en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Salix Fruits Evaluates Moroccan Citrus Season Amidst Severe Drought

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:06 am EST
Salix Fruits Evaluates Moroccan Citrus Season Amidst Severe Drought

Vince Biasibetti, Executive Sales for Salix Fruits, a leading global fruit importer and exporter, embarked on a significant journey to Morocco, aiming to assess the ongoing citrus season with a sharp focus on mandarins and oranges. This visit held the dual intent of reinforcing ties with Moroccan citrus producers and ensuring the necessary volume for the United States programs.

Unfazed by Drought

Despite the severe drought plaguing Morocco, Biasibetti noted that the overall volume of citrus production remains unfazed. The situation, however, has led to a shift towards the production of smaller-sized fruits. The impact of the drought was observed to be unequal across farms in Marrakech and Beni Mellal, but the quality of the fruits is predicted to remain high. The consistent volume, despite the environmental challenges, is a testament to the resilience of Moroccan citrus producers.

Strengthening Ties and Exploring New Opportunities

Salix Fruits’ visit to Morocco also aimed at fortifying relationships with local producers, ensuring a consistent supply volume for their US clients, and unearthing potential trading opportunities. The company also demonstrated interest in exploring lesser-known citrus varieties that could offer a delightful surprise to the US market. The citrus fruits imported from Morocco make their entry into the US through the terminals at New York and Philadelphia.

Compliance with FDA’s Foreign Supplier Verification Program

In accordance with its commitment to quality, Salix Fruits also emphasized the importance of compliance with the FDA’s Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP). This program mandates food imports to meet US safety standards, ensuring the health and wellbeing of consumers. Salix Fruits’ proactive approach in visiting production sites before each season is part of their strategic preparation. Similar visits are planned for Argentinian lemon plantations for the 2024 pre-season.

0
Agriculture Morocco United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ukraine Sets Sail with Novel Insurance Mechanism for Black Sea Corridor

By Rizwan Shah

Haith to Debut Trio of Innovations at Potato Expo 2024

By Ebenezer Mensah

IDA and Kheops Partnership: Revolutionizing Retail with AI and Local Sourcing

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Janny MT's Innovative Storage Methods: A Game Changer for Vegetable Growers

By BNN Correspondents

Georgia's Mandarin Exports Witness Remarkable Growth ...
@Agriculture · 6 mins
Georgia's Mandarin Exports Witness Remarkable Growth ...
heart comment 0
Revolutionizing Lettuce Production: Rheinlandgemüse Hydro & Co.’s Hydroponic Greenhouse

By Wojciech Zylm

Revolutionizing Lettuce Production: Rheinlandgemüse Hydro & Co.'s Hydroponic Greenhouse
Pfalzmarkt eG: Navigating Market Challenges and Prioritizing Sustainability

By Wojciech Zylm

Pfalzmarkt eG: Navigating Market Challenges and Prioritizing Sustainability
Cyclone Michaung’s Impact: Rising Potato Prices in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

Cyclone Michaung's Impact: Rising Potato Prices in Bangladesh
Kashmir’s Apple Industry Faces Significant Downturn: A Call for Government Intervention

By Rafia Tasleem

Kashmir's Apple Industry Faces Significant Downturn: A Call for Government Intervention
Latest Headlines
World News
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
34 seconds
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
59 seconds
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
1 min
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
1 min
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
1 min
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
Moroka Swallows, Goldrush, and the Complexities of Football Sponsorship
2 mins
Moroka Swallows, Goldrush, and the Complexities of Football Sponsorship
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games
2 mins
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games
Evans' Record-Breaking Knock Propels Scorchers to Victory
2 mins
Evans' Record-Breaking Knock Propels Scorchers to Victory
The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children
2 mins
The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app