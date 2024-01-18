Salisbury University Awarded Grant to Boost First-Year Student Success

Salisbury University has received a grant of $216,000, spread over four years, to augment the success and retention rates of its first-year students. The grant is part of a larger $4 million Postsecondary Student Success Grant from the U.S. Department of Education, awarded to the University System of Maryland. The university intends to use this funding to establish a program titled “Maryland’s ABCs for Student Success: Advising, Belonging and Coaching.”

Advertisment

Investing in Peer Mentorship

This initiative aims to train peer mentors who will guide new students to navigate the myriad of support resources available on campus. These resources include the Academic Advising Center, Center for Student Achievement, and the Charles A. Wight Multicultural Center for Equity, Justice and Inclusion. The mentors' primary role will be to connect students with these resources and support staff, ensuring they receive the necessary assistance to thrive in their academic journey.

Creating New Positions

Advertisment

As part of this initiative, Salisbury University plans to create two new positions: a data analyst and a peer mentor coordinator. These roles will further strengthen the support system for first-year students, facilitating their transition into university life.

Emphasizing Diversity and Inclusion

Dr. Melissa Boog, the associate vice president of academic affairs at Salisbury University, underscored the university's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for students from diverse backgrounds. She asserted that the objective of this grant is not just about improving retention rates, but also about ensuring these students feel a sense of belonging and are given ample support to overcome any challenges they might face in adapting to college life.

Salisbury University is dedicated to shaping the specifics of this new program in the near future, underlining its commitment to student success and the creation of a nurturing and inclusive academic environment.