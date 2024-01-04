en English
Pets

Salina Animal Shelter at Full Capacity: Appeals for Adoptions and Community Assistance

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
Salina Animal Shelter at Full Capacity: Appeals for Adoptions and Community Assistance

The City of Salina Animal Shelter in Kansas has announced that it is at full capacity, with all of its 32 regular kennels and 7 temporary ones currently occupied by 40 dogs. With no room to accommodate stray or surrendered dogs, the shelter pleads for public understanding and assistance.

Strain on Shelter Resources

The facility’s overcapacity situation raises serious concerns about the shelter’s ability to maintain animal welfare standards. The overcrowded conditions could lead to behavioral issues among the dogs, potentially resulting in a cycle of animals being returned to the shelter after adoption.

Community Assistance Needed

In response to this pressing situation, the shelter is appealing to the community for help. They urge citizens to consider adopting dogs from the shelter, emphasizing the need for potential adopters to be fully prepared for the responsibilities and challenges that pet ownership entails.

Temporary Measures

In the meantime, the shelter suggests that those who come across stray dogs consider providing them with temporary homes, if it is safe to do so. They also request that such individuals share a picture and the location of the found dog with the shelter, to facilitate the posting of this information on their website and Facebook page.

The Shelter acknowledges that not everyone will be in a position to offer such assistance but expresses gratitude for any support that can be provided during this critical period. Information on the animals available for adoption can be found on the City of Salina Animal Shelter’s website.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

