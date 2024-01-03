en English
Business

Sales Tax Hikes in Milwaukee: A Shift in the Region’s Financial Landscape

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Sales Tax Hikes in Milwaukee: A Shift in the Region's Financial Landscape

As the clock struck midnight on January 1st, 2024, the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County greeted the new year with an increase in sales tax rates. The City of Milwaukee imposed a new 2% sales and use tax, catapulting the city’s sales tax from 5.5% to a significant 7.9%. Simultaneously, Milwaukee County introduced a 0.4% hike in its sales and use tax, setting the total sales tax at 7.9%.

Unveiling the Motive

The decision to raise the sales tax was not an impulsive one. It was a strategic move approved by the Milwaukee Common Council in July 2023, implemented to counteract a looming pension crisis and stagnant tax rate. The aim was clear: to ensure financial stability and prevent drastic cuts in city and county programs, services, and staff.

Impact on Everyday Life

The repercussions of this change are far-reaching. For instance, the purchase of a used car costing $15,000 will now entail a higher sales tax, increasing by $360 to a total of $1,185. This means that taxpayers in Milwaukee and Milwaukee County will have to shell out more for goods and services in the light of these sales tax hikes.

Neighboring Counties Pounce on the Opportunity

As Milwaukee County grapples with the new tax regime, neighboring Washington County spotted an opportunity. County Executive Josh Schoemann took to social media, highlighting the lower sales tax of 5.5% in Washington County. He extended an invitation to Milwaukee County residents to shop and dine in Washington County, promising not just savings but also a high quality of life. He illustrated his point by comparing the additional cost of a bedroom set due to the tax increase. Waukesha and Ozaukee counties, also neighboring Milwaukee, have stuck to a sales tax of 5.5%. However, it’s noteworthy that some municipalities in these counties do levy additional sales taxes.

Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

