Business

Sales Focus Inc. Marks Record Growth; AITX Forecasts Significant Rise in 2024

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 am EST


Last year, Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), a leading authority in sales outsourcing, achieved a landmark victory by gaining 52 new clients. This significant expansion marks an unprecedented growth in the company’s 25-year timeline. To accommodate this surge, SFI increased its Sales Center’s workspace by a whopping 56 percent and has plans to further expand in the coming year.

Identifying Market Opportunities

SFI’s success is largely credited to its ability to identify new market opportunities and deliver compelling value propositions to a diverse range of clients across various sectors, including IT, healthcare, energy, and telecommunications. The company’s growth is not just a number, but a testament to the relentless dedication and effort put forth by its team.

A Unique Approach to Outsourced Sales

SFI stands out from its competitors by offering customized outsourced sales solutions to businesses. The company employs its time-tested S.O.L.D.TM methodology to curate and manage effective sales teams, guaranteeing to initiate sales programs anywhere globally within a span of 45 days. This unique approach has proved fruitful, as evident from the record-breaking client acquisition.

Projecting Future Growth

In a parallel news, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX), through its subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc., has projected a substantial growth in its annual recurring revenue for 2024. The projection, based on the calendar year 2023 results, anticipates an additional $5.5 million in annual recurring revenue to be added in 2024, effectively doubling the company’s revenue run rate. AITX sees potential for up to a 4x increase in the run rate, marking an aggressive forecast. The company’s sales team is hopeful to not only meet but potentially surpass revenue targets, with plans to fortify the sales force throughout the year.

With a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities, RAD is all set to revolutionize the security and guarding services industry with its innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model.

Business United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

