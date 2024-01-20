Salem, NH Finalizes Three-Year Contract with Firefighters' Union, Awaits Residents' Vote

The town of Salem, New Hampshire, has drawn up a three-year collective bargaining agreement with its firefighters' union, with the contract now awaiting residents' approval in the imminent March town election. Ratified by the Town Council on January 16, 2024, and by the union in late 2023, the agreement is a focused initiative to tackle employee retention and make necessary cost-of-living adjustments to keep pace with other fire departments.

Financial Implications of the Agreement

The contract proposes adding an extra $438,890 to the town's fiscal year 2024 budget, an amount that totals to $1.47 million over three years. This increase is intended to cover salary and benefit increments for the fire service staff. Town Manager Chris Dillon perceives the contract as equitable, citing the union's concessions that will favor the town. Dillon stressed the importance of backing public safety employees.

Key Provisions in the New Contract

The new contract introduces a revised wage schedule, a scheme for sick leave buydown, and a 4% pay adjustment in the second and third years. It also proposes adjustments to dispatcher salaries to align with market rates. The agreement employs non-gender-specific language, modifies sick bank terms, increases uniform allowances, and alters terms of resignation and retirement. In addition, union members will contribute 1% more towards their health insurance premiums.

The Road Ahead

If the warrant article does not get passed, the town will have to return to the negotiating table with the union. Dillon underscored the nationwide problem of employee retention and emphasized the town's commitment to investing in its staff to deter them from moving to other departments. No comment was provided by the firefighters' union on the agreement.