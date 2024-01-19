Salem Issues Warning as Sewage Overflows Pollute Local Waterways

The City of Salem has issued a stern warning to its residents, urging them to avoid certain areas of the Willamette River, Shelton Ditch, and Pringle Creek. This precautionary measure comes in the wake of multiple sewage overflows, brought on by recent adverse weather conditions.

Advertisment

Overflowing Wastewater Treatment Facilities

The city's two wastewater treatment facilities, namely the Willow Lake Wastewater Treatment Facility and the River Road Wet Weather Treatment Facility, were operating at maximum capacity due to the accumulated snowmelt and subsequent rainfall. Despite their efforts, on Thursday, Salem reported an overflow of 22,000 gallons of diluted raw sewage into the Willamette River.

Sewage Discharge into Local Waterways

Advertisment

But the Willamette River was not the only victim. A significant discharge, totaling 24,335 gallons of untreated sewage, was released into Shelton Ditch. Furthermore, Pringle Creek suffered an overflow of 306 gallons of untreated sewage. These incidents were attributed to a mix of capacity constraints and blockages brought on by debris.

Public Health Warnings and Future Measures

With public health in mind, warning signs have been promptly posted at all affected locations. Concurrently, city workers are conducting rigorous water quality tests to monitor the situation closely. The city has identified that the site impacting Pringle Creek has known capacity issues and has been earmarked for future engineering work. The City of Salem is determined to resolve this issue and restore safe conditions for its residents.