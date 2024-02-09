Salamander Middleburg Achieves Triple Crown: Five-Star Ratings in Food, Accommodations, and Spa

Nestled in the heart of Virginia, Salamander Middleburg has achieved an unprecedented triple crown. The luxury resort has secured five-star ratings from the Forbes Travel Guide in three major categories: food, accommodations, and spa. This distinction places it among a select group of only five properties in the United States and thirteen worldwide to concurrently hold all three five-star designations.

Advertisment

A Triumph of Taste and Hospitality

Harriman's Grill, the resort's flagship restaurant, received its first Forbes Travel Guide rating. This recognition is a testament to the culinary team's dedication to creating exceptional dining experiences. The restaurant offers a seasonally inspired menu that showcases the finest locally sourced ingredients, carefully crafted to delight the palate.

Salamander Middleburg's accommodations have consistently maintained their five-star status for the sixth consecutive year. The resort offers a haven of elegance and sophistication, with each room and suite designed to provide guests with the utmost comfort and luxury. The attention to detail is evident in every aspect, from the plush linens to the personalized service.

Advertisment

The Salamander Spa has also maintained its five-star rating for the third year running. The spa offers an oasis of tranquility, with a range of treatments designed to rejuvenate and revitalize. The spa's team of skilled therapists use the finest products to deliver an unparalleled spa experience.

A Decade of Excellence

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Salamander Middleburg is a part of the Salamander Collection, a group of luxury properties that includes renowned destinations such as Half Moon in Jamaica, Aspen Meadows Resort in Colorado, Hotel Bennett in South Carolina, and Innisbrook Resort in Florida. The Salamander Resort and Spa recently expanded its portfolio by taking over the site of the former Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Southwest Washington, D.C.

Advertisment

Forbes Travel Guide's 2024 ratings also honored the Half Moon with a four-star rating, and Hotel Bennett retained its four-star rating. These accolades further solidify the Salamander Collection's reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences.

A New Era of Luxury Travel

The Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises. The Salamander Resort's recognition positions it as a jewel in Virginia's tourism crown. This trifecta of five-star ratings is not just a badge of honor for the resort; it's a promise to discerning travelers worldwide that they can expect unparalleled guest experiences at Salamander Middleburg.

As Salamander Middleburg celebrates this milestone, it looks forward to continuing its commitment to excellence. The resort aims to redefine luxury travel, offering guests an unforgettable experience that combines the best of food, accommodations, and spa services.

In a world where the ordinary is increasingly commonplace, Salamander Middleburg stands out as a beacon of exceptional quality and service. This accolade is a testament to the resort's dedication to providing guests with the very best, and it serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of striving for excellence in all aspects of hospitality.