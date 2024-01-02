en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Saira Rao Faces Backlash and Accusations of Anti-Semitism Over Controversial Comments

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Saira Rao Faces Backlash and Accusations of Anti-Semitism Over Controversial Comments

In a move that has stirred the cauldron of public opinion, Saira Rao, a former Democratic congressional candidate and anti-racism activist, has ignited controversy through her remarks on social media. Rao expressed deep concern for the welfare of Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, South Asian, and black patients in the hands of “Zionist” doctors and nurses in the United States. These comments, suggesting that such healthcare professionals could provide substandard care to these groups, have been met with a strong wave of criticism and allegations of anti-Semitism.

Accusations of Anti-Semitism

Among Rao’s critics are noted individuals such as Daniel Sugarman of the Board of Deputies of British Jews and historian Simon Sebag Montefiore. They have interpreted her use of the term “Zionist” as a veiled reference to Jewish individuals, drawing parallels between her comments and historical anti-Semitic conspiracies. Saira Rao, who co-authored a New York Times best-selling book on racism and co-founded the group Race2Dinner, has remained defiant in the face of this criticism.

Support Amid Controversy

Despite the backlash, Rao found support in Rupa Marya, a professor of hospital medicine. Marya echoed Rao’s apprehensions about the influence of Zionism in US medicine, asserting that such influences could indeed impede health equity. This controversy comes amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, and Rao’s vocal support for the Palestinian cause has added fuel to the fire.

Severed Ties

In an unexpected turn of events, the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has severed its representation of Rao and her colleague Regina Jackson. The agency cited their comments as crossing the line into anti-Semitism and hate speech. Rao challenged the agency’s decision, drawing an analogy to McCarthyism, and adamantly asserted that their words were an attempt to condemn genocide, not to propagate hate speech.

0
International Affairs United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oil Giants' Profits Surge Amid Climate Crisis: A Paradox of Profit and Peril

By BNN Correspondents

First Filipino-American, Beatrice 'Bea' Millan-Windorski, Wins Miss Earth USA 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Kanji: A Dish of Defiance and Memory in Sri Lanka's Tamil Regions

By Mazhar Abbas

Japan's New Year Nightmare: Deadly Earthquake Rattles the Nation

By BNN Correspondents

Israel Defends Against Genocide Accusations at International Court of ...
@International Affairs · 2 hours
Israel Defends Against Genocide Accusations at International Court of ...
heart comment 0
Barclays Downgrades Apple’s Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
Former Commander Questions Morality of U.S. Military Interventions

By Waqas Arain

Former Commander Questions Morality of U.S. Military Interventions
Nigerians in the Spotlight: From Justice Quests to Social Media Sensations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerians in the Spotlight: From Justice Quests to Social Media Sensations
China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate Launches English-Language Website

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate Launches English-Language Website
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption
1 min
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption
Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
2 mins
Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
2 mins
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
2 mins
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
2 mins
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
2 mins
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
2 mins
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
4 mins
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
4 mins
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
14 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
18 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
21 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
54 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Rapid Action Battalion Ready to Secure Upcoming Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Rapid Action Battalion Ready to Secure Upcoming Bangladesh Elections
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app