Saipan Chamber of Commerce to Host Prestigious Business Gala

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce (SCC) is gearing up to host its coveted Annual Business Person of the Year Gala on January 27, 2024. The event, held at Kensington Hall within the Kensington Hotel Saipan, is themed ‘Hafa Adai yan Tirow’, a warm and welcoming nod to the local culture. This celebration of business excellence within the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) invites attendees to dress in island formal attire, further enriching the cultural atmosphere.

Recognizing Business Excellence

The gala will shine a spotlight on achievements across numerous categories, including Chamber Member of the Year, Non-profit of the Year, and Small Business of the Year. A new category has been added this year: the Sustainable Business of the Year, introduced in partnership with the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance. The highlight of the evening, however, will be the prestigious Business Person of the Year award, acknowledging an individual’s exceptional leadership and influence within the business sector.

An Evening of Elegance

Guests can look forward to an elegant evening filled with live music, a silent auction, a sumptuous dinner, and an open bar. The event also provides ample networking opportunities amidst the festivities. Tickets are priced at $150 per person, and group reservations for tables of eight are available for $1,100, inclusive of a complimentary premium bottle of wine.

Welcoming New Leadership

The gala also serves as a significant occasion for the induction of the newly elected and returning SCC board of directors. The business community is invited to join the chamber in celebrating this event, with registration available through a provided link or by contacting the SCC office directly. The Annual Business Person of the Year Gala is not just a celebration, but a testament to the resilience and innovation of the business community within the CNMI.