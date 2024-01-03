en English
Saipan Chamber of Commerce to Host Prestigious Business Gala

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
Saipan Chamber of Commerce to Host Prestigious Business Gala

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce (SCC) is gearing up to host its coveted Annual Business Person of the Year Gala on January 27, 2024. The event, held at Kensington Hall within the Kensington Hotel Saipan, is themed ‘Hafa Adai yan Tirow’, a warm and welcoming nod to the local culture. This celebration of business excellence within the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) invites attendees to dress in island formal attire, further enriching the cultural atmosphere.

Recognizing Business Excellence

The gala will shine a spotlight on achievements across numerous categories, including Chamber Member of the Year, Non-profit of the Year, and Small Business of the Year. A new category has been added this year: the Sustainable Business of the Year, introduced in partnership with the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance. The highlight of the evening, however, will be the prestigious Business Person of the Year award, acknowledging an individual’s exceptional leadership and influence within the business sector.

An Evening of Elegance

Guests can look forward to an elegant evening filled with live music, a silent auction, a sumptuous dinner, and an open bar. The event also provides ample networking opportunities amidst the festivities. Tickets are priced at $150 per person, and group reservations for tables of eight are available for $1,100, inclusive of a complimentary premium bottle of wine.

Welcoming New Leadership

The gala also serves as a significant occasion for the induction of the newly elected and returning SCC board of directors. The business community is invited to join the chamber in celebrating this event, with registration available through a provided link or by contacting the SCC office directly. The Annual Business Person of the Year Gala is not just a celebration, but a testament to the resilience and innovation of the business community within the CNMI.

Business United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

