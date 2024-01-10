en English
Lebanon

Saint Sharbel Spiritual Life Center: A Beacon of Holiness Opens in Pittsburgh

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
Saint Sharbel Spiritual Life Center: A Beacon of Holiness Opens in Pittsburgh

The Saint Sharbel Spiritual Life Center, a unique feature in the Catholic landscape, has opened its doors in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood. Commenced on December 8th, the center is recognized by Maronite Bishop Gregory Mansour as the only one of its kind globally. The $1.25 million facility is designed to foster individual holiness, tracing the path of Christ and the Church’s great mystics.

A Devotion to Holiness and the Eucharist

Fundamentally, the center promotes a deep devotion to the Eucharist, drawing inspiration from the life of St. Sharbel Makhlouf. A Lebanese Maronite priest, St. Sharbel is celebrated for his numerous healing miracles, making him a beacon of spiritual strength for many. The center is a custodian of a first-class relic of St. Sharbel, a fact that is expected to draw devout followers from all over the world.

Offerings and Future Plans

The Saint Sharbel Spiritual Life Center offers various services to its visitors. These include retreats, spirituality courses, daily sacraments, Eucharistic adoration, Scripture studies, prayer, and access to a comprehensive library boasting over 10,000 books. Furthermore, visitors have the opportunity to participate in monthly days of reflection dedicated to St. Sharbel. While the center is a tribute to St. Sharbel’s spirituality, it is equally open to the teachings of Western and Eastern saints. In the pipeline are plans to introduce the spiritual exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola and Syriac spirituality courses. The center also plans to construct overnight housing units for extended retreats, a project that hinges on securing the necessary funding.

Connection to Bishop Mansour

Bishop Mansour has a profound personal connection to spiritual theology, which he studied in Rome. He is fervently passionate about sharing the spirituality of the mystics through the center. The grand opening of the Saint Sharbel Spiritual Life Center is scheduled for April 13, promising to be a significant event in the spiritual calendar of the Catholic community.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

