Saia Inc. Posts Strong Q4 2023 Financials: Revenue Up 14.5% to $751.1 Million

Transportation services provider Saia Inc. has reported robust financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full year, indicating significant progress in its operations and market share. For the fourth quarter, the company witnessed a 14.5% increase in revenue, reaching $751.1 million, and a 21.5% surge in operating income, totaling $112.7 million. Meanwhile, the operating ratio saw an improvement, shifting from 85.9% in the same quarter of the previous year to 85.0%.

Performance Highlights

In terms of specific metrics, less than truckload (LTL) shipments per workday increased by a notable 18.1%, while LTL tonnage per workday witnessed an 8.2% rise. Excluding fuel surcharge revenue, LTL revenue per hundredweight and per shipment saw increases of 11.7% and 2.4%, respectively, reflecting the operational efficiency of the company.

Annual Overview

On an annual level, Saia reported a revenue of $2.9 billion for 2023, marking a 3.2% increase from 2022. However, operating income slightly dipped by 2.1%, settling at $460.5 million. The company's operating ratio for the year was 84.0%, as compared to 83.1% in 2022. Indicative of the company's consistent performance, annual LTL shipments per workday grew by 4.3%, and tonnage per workday by 1.7%.

Future Prospects

Saia's President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe highlighted the company's operational improvements and market share gains, as well as the onboarding of nearly 1,500 new associates in the latter half of the year. The company is also primed for expansion, having acquired properties for 17 terminals with lease rights for 11 more, and plans to open 15-20 new terminals in 2024. The company concluded the year with a healthy $296.2 million in cash and reduced its debt from $31.0 million in 2022 to $16.5 million in 2023. Notably, capital expenditures were significantly higher in 2023 at $437.2 million compared to $365.5 million in 2022, with an expected increase to approximately $1 billion in 2024.