Sage Alerting Systems to Release EAS Rev96 Update: A Timely Response to New FCC Regulations

In an anticipatory move, Sage Alerting Systems is set to roll out its EAS Rev96 update, a timely response to the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations. This upgrade is critical given the looming expiration of intermediate signing certificates, essential for Emergency Alert System (EAS) devices to validate Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) alerts. Users will be facing two such certificate expirations on April 14 and April 28, 2024, respectively.
Collaboration with FEMA
Sage Alerting Systems has joined forces with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to seamlessly incorporate the newly launched replacement certificates into the Rev96 update. This strategic move eliminates the need for users to execute an additional update for their devices to authenticate CAP alerts. Simultaneously, FEMA is making a swift transition to a fresh certificate to supersede the older ones granted to alert originators such as state and county Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs).
Rev96 Release and Its Support
These new certificates, slated to go live starting April 1, 2024, will be fully supported in the Rev96 release. Harold Price, the president of Sage Alerting Systems, announced that the Rev96 release is nearing the finish line, with more specific details to be released in the forthcoming days.
In light of these developments, U.S. radio stations have been granted an additional 90-day window to update their EAS equipment to fall in line with the new rules. This provision ensures a smoother transition and adherence to FCC regulations, ultimately creating a more reliable emergency alert system.