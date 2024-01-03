Safety Shot to Make Global Debut at Coachella Festival 2024

Wellness and functional beverage company, Safety Shot, is preparing for its inaugural brand activation, Safety Shot House, at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, scheduled from April 12-14, 2024. The company intends to introduce its patented product to an estimated crowd of 125,000 attendees during the festival’s opening weekend. Safety Shot is the world’s first patented drink known to reduce blood alcohol content and boost mental clarity.

Unveiling Safety Shot to the World

The company has crafted a unique experience for festival-goers through curated activations and is enthusiastic about presenting Safety Shot on a global scale. Prelaunch activities for Safety Shot have already garnered positive responses, situating the Coachella event as a high-profile launch platform for the brand.

Transforming Nightlife and Morning Recovery Experience

Safety Shot’s CEO, Brian John, is confident that the drink’s unique properties will establish it as a global brand and revolutionize the nightlife and morning recovery experience. He believes that the exposure at Coachella and the social media buzz around Safety Shot House will extend the brand’s reach well beyond the festival attendees. Safety Shot is slated to be available for retail purchase in December 2023, with a focus on business-to-business sales in early 2024.

Spinning Off Assets for Stakeholder Benefit

In addition to the event, the company is engaging consumers with giveaways for a chance to attend Coachella and will provide exclusive updates on social media. Safety Shot also plans to spin off assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to benefit its shareholders. For more detailed information about the company, interested parties can visit SafetyShotHoldings.com.