Safe Harbor Marina Seeks Meeting with Port Royal Officials Over Redevelopment Concerns

The Town of Port Royal’s concerns about the extensive redevelopment plan for the Port of Port Royal by Safe Harbor Marina have prompted the Dallas, Texas-based chief development officer, Peter H. Clark, to request an in-person meeting with the town officials. This meeting, aimed at addressing the town’s concerns, is anticipated to take place before the month’s end.

Seeking Clarification on the Redevelopment Plan

The town officials had previously dispatched a six-page letter to Safe Harbor on December 14, seeking clarification on various aspects of the multi-million dollar redevelopment project. The plan encompasses a range of new facilities, including a world-class marina, ancillary businesses, housing units, and potential restaurants and other businesses. The project also extends to the town’s own enhancement efforts such as a new dock, a seafood processing facility, and the extension of the Spanish Moss trail.

Conflict over Material Usage

A prime concern raised by the town officials was the use of materials by Harbormasters International, an action they deemed to be in contravention of the development agreement. Safe Harbor, however, contends that the activities in question occur within an area where such operations are permitted.

Progress Towards Resolution

Safe Harbor has also communicated its expectation of securing regulatory approvals for the marina and associated dock facilities by the end of the month. The company has forwarded revisions to deeds and a draft easement to the town for the land swap designed to support the town’s construction of the seafood facility. As of now, the meeting date and location remain undetermined.