en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Presents 2023 Milestones and Optimistic 2024 Outlook

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Presents 2023 Milestones and Optimistic 2024 Outlook

In a letter to shareholders, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) CEO and Chairperson, Paul Galvin, offered a review of the company’s significant accomplishments in 2023 and an optimistic outlook for 2024. Specializing in the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, the corporation operates across residential, commercial, and point-of-care medical sectors.

2023 Milestones and Developments

Among its notable achievements in 2023, Safe & Green Holdings successfully spun off Safe and Green Development Corporation into a separate, publicly traded entity. The company also expanded its manufacturing capabilities and secured a Master Purchase Agreement (MPA) with SG DevCo. Furthermore, it received a certificate of occupancy for the Waldron Manufacturing site, signaling a robust construction pipeline exceeding $800 million and record growth.

A Promising Outlook for 2024

Looking ahead, optimism underpins the company’s vision for 2024. A key focus is on the scalability of its business model, which is expected to lead to substantial revenue growth from manufacturing and construction services. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings plans to broaden its presence across the United States, remaining committed to managing expenses wisely and enhancing stockholder value.

Additional Noteworthy Developments

In related news, Soluna Holdings, Inc. announced the findings of an independent study by REsurety. The study concluded that Soluna’s Project Dorothy data center in Texas emits 18% less carbon emissions than a traditional data center. Furthermore, it can be up to 40% greener than its cryptocurrency mining peers. CEO, John Belizaire, emphasized the company’s commitment to revolutionizing data centers with minimal carbon impact and high efficiency, which is especially crucial given the growing demand for sustainable cryptocurrency mining and AI computing resources.

Meanwhile, Ondas Holdings Inc’s Optimus System has been enrolled in the Green UAS program to certify its compliance with cybersecurity and supply chain requirements outlined in the National Defense Authorization Act. The company aims to accelerate the acceptance of the Optimus System with commercial, state, and federal government agencies, including the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

Lastly, Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) provided a review of their achievements in 2023, which include a shift to profitability, successful underground mining of the high grade H Vein, and the addition of a 30 tonne CAT underground haul truck to their fleet. Looking forward to 2024, IDR plans to maintain profitability, reinvest profits into increased exploration, and position themselves to withstand and possibly benefit from geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges.

0
Business United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

FAVO Capital Inc. Expands Global Footprint with Three New Acquisitions

By BNN Correspondents

3D Printing Market to Reach USD 135.4 Billion by 2033: A Comprehensive Analysis

By Salman Khan

Bold Designs and Sustainability Drive the Global Furniture Market Towards $1 Trillion

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emerging Players Reshaping the DeFi Landscape: Chainlink, NEAR Protocol, and Pullix

By Rafia Tasleem

Workwear Uniform Group Invests £15M in Automation to Boost Efficiency ...
@Business · 1 min
Workwear Uniform Group Invests £15M in Automation to Boost Efficiency ...
heart comment 0
Significant Share Price Fluctuations Among Russian Developers on Moscow Exchange

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Share Price Fluctuations Among Russian Developers on Moscow Exchange
Hillcrest Energy Technologies Boosts Investor Incentives and Secures Additional Funding

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Boosts Investor Incentives and Secures Additional Funding
Communisis: The Rise, Fall, and Partial Salvation

By Shivani Chauhan

Communisis: The Rise, Fall, and Partial Salvation
Bankruptcy Crisis Sweeps Britain’s Local Governments

By BNN Correspondents

Bankruptcy Crisis Sweeps Britain's Local Governments
Latest Headlines
World News
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
26 seconds
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
31 seconds
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
Mike Tomlin's Dual Influence: The Defensive Coach with an Offensive Impact
35 seconds
Mike Tomlin's Dual Influence: The Defensive Coach with an Offensive Impact
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
57 seconds
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation
58 seconds
The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
2 mins
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
3 mins
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
4 mins
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
4 mins
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app