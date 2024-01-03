Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Presents 2023 Milestones and Optimistic 2024 Outlook

In a letter to shareholders, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) CEO and Chairperson, Paul Galvin, offered a review of the company’s significant accomplishments in 2023 and an optimistic outlook for 2024. Specializing in the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, the corporation operates across residential, commercial, and point-of-care medical sectors.

2023 Milestones and Developments

Among its notable achievements in 2023, Safe & Green Holdings successfully spun off Safe and Green Development Corporation into a separate, publicly traded entity. The company also expanded its manufacturing capabilities and secured a Master Purchase Agreement (MPA) with SG DevCo. Furthermore, it received a certificate of occupancy for the Waldron Manufacturing site, signaling a robust construction pipeline exceeding $800 million and record growth.

A Promising Outlook for 2024

Looking ahead, optimism underpins the company’s vision for 2024. A key focus is on the scalability of its business model, which is expected to lead to substantial revenue growth from manufacturing and construction services. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings plans to broaden its presence across the United States, remaining committed to managing expenses wisely and enhancing stockholder value.

