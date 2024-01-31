Sacred Heart Catholic School Celebrates Catholic Schools Week Amid Community Support

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello has kicked off its Catholic Schools Week with an array of activities and an outpouring of community support. The institution, known for its commitment to both academic and spiritual growth, serves not only Catholic families but also embraces one-third of its population comprised of non-Catholic families. The week-long celebration is a testament to the school's vibrant community spirit and its dedication to fostering an inclusive, faith-centered environment.

A Week of Celebration and Service

The week brims with a variety of activities, including a Neon Day and a spelling bee, adding colors of joy and academic rigor to the festivities. The celebration culminates in a Mass and lunch, a testament to the school's faith-based ethos. In addition to these activities, the school is rallying its community to collect warm wear and food donations, reinforcing its commitment to service and compassion.

Principal Hucker on Sacred Heart's Appeal

Principal Susan Hucker attributes the school's appeal to its small class sizes, which facilitate one-on-one teacher interactions. She also emphasizes the sense of community that permeates Sacred Heart and the integral role of faith in the school's curriculum and culture. These factors, according to Hucker, are why families, Catholic and non-Catholic alike, choose Sacred Heart for their children's education.

Financial Assistance and Community Involvement

Sacred Heart's commitment to accessible education is evident in its provision of financial assistance. The school offers scholarships through the Sacred Heart Booster Club, the George and Mary Kremer Foundation, and Our Faith Student Tuition Organization (STO). The Archdiocese of Dubuque has distributed over $5.5 million in tuition assistance, a significant aid to many families. Furthermore, eligible families benefit from Iowa's Education Savings Accounts (ESAs), making quality education more affordable.

Community involvement is another cornerstone of Sacred Heart. From weekly Mass to community service projects, the school cultivates a spirit of participation and service. Parents, grandparents, and even retired teachers actively participate in the school's activities, further enriching the learning environment.

Adapting to Challenges

Amid weather-related school closures, Sacred Heart is demonstrating its adaptability. The school is preparing virtual learning packets, leveraging its one-to-one technology device program, to ensure uninterrupted learning. Hucker lauds the staff's commitment and their personal approach to education, elements she believes are integral to the school's success.