Business

Sacramento’s Business Landscape: A Comprehensive Research Initiative and More

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
Interim Researcher at the Sacramento Business Journal, Denise Hicks, is leading a local research initiative aimed at providing comprehensive insights into the Sacramento business environment. By examining various industry sectors, Hicks is set to identify economic trends, opportunities, and the challenges faced by the local business community.

City Leaders Summit: A Platform for Influence and Advocacy

The City Leaders Summit presents city leaders with the chance to shape policy decisions, advocate for their cities, and engage in debates covering a wide range of topics. The summit features sessions on legislative advocacy, homelessness and affordable housing funding solutions, communication skills for city leaders, strategies against organized theft, the Homekey program, and the Beverly Hills Nurse Practitioner Program.

IT Service Desk Pilot Program: Fostering Local Talent

The IT Service Desk pilot program in Sacramento, initiated in May 2023, offered training and mentorship to eight participants, primarily women from the greater Sacramento community. Launched by UC Davis, this program aligns with their community commitment and seeks to generate a local talent pipeline for IT recruitment. The program provided 12 weeks of online training through UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education, followed by a five-month paid temporary position as a service desk analyst, offering participants practical experience and valuable co-curricular skills.

Infrastructure Grant: A Step Towards Sustainable Development

A grant of $42 million has been allocated for the creation and renovation of public infrastructure in six California counties, including Sacramento. The grant is expected to revitalize public spaces, creating job opportunities and rejuvenating local communities. This initiative is part of a larger statewide effort to invest in public infrastructure and stimulate economic growth, aligning with the state’s commitment to sustainable and resilient development.

Denise Hicks’ research initiative underlines the significance of localized knowledge in promoting regional economic development and growth. The comprehensive data and insights generated from this initiative are expected to greatly contribute to the understanding of local market dynamics and aid decision-making processes for businesses and policymakers.

Business United States
