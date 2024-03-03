Sacramento Springs to Life: March Music Madness with Jazz, Tributes, and Unique Tours

Sacramento's music scene is buzzing with excitement as March brings a plethora of performances and events to the city, highlighting the vibrant cultural tapestry that defines Northern California's capital. From jazz series in Oak Park to groundbreaking tours, the city's musical offerings are as diverse as they are compelling. With a mix of local talent and national acts gracing stages across Sacramento, music lovers have a rich lineup to choose from.

Eclectic Musical Soirees

Ross Hammond's new free Sunday Jazz series at Old Soul 40 Acres has jazz aficionados marking their calendars for an afternoon of melodic bliss. Meanwhile, Grass Valley's Center for the Arts is packing its schedule with an impressive roster including Wood Brothers, Lyle Lovett, and Devendra Banhart, promising a month of unforgettable performances. Local bands like Moxy The Band bid farewell to their frontwoman with a bittersweet concert, while Gold Souls and the Teetotalist concoct an alcohol-free evening of funk and soul.

Parades, Tributes, and Celebrations

The City of Trees Parade prepares to dazzle with a Mardi Gras-themed extravaganza, featuring a special brew and an array of performers. The Little Charlie Baty Celebration and the Dante DaPrato Music Celebration pay homage to local legends, blending music with memory in a touching tribute to Sacramento's rich musical heritage. Moreover, the Tag Team Tour: An Evening with Dawes & Lucius promises a unique collaborative experience, blurring the lines between two distinct musical styles.

Looking Ahead: Hurray for the Riff Raff

Peering into early April, Hurray for the Riff Raff is set to captivate audiences at Harlow's with their electro-folk rock sound, showcasing tracks from their latest album "The Past is Still Alive." This performance is not just a concert but a journey through the narrative depths of their music, offering a glimpse into the future of this dynamic band.

As Sacramento's music scene continues to evolve, March stands as a testament to the city's unwavering commitment to cultural expression and artistic diversity. With each concert, parade, and celebration, Sacramento not only entertains but fosters a sense of community and shared experience that resonates long after the final note has been played.