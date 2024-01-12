Sacramento Sees Significant Surge in New Home Sales for December 2023

The North State Building Industry Association has revealed a noteworthy surge in new home sales in the greater Sacramento region for December 2023, ending the year on a high note. The month saw the sale of 400 new homes, a figure that stands 26% higher than the average monthly rate and shows an 8% increase from the same month the previous year.

A Look at the Numbers

Despite the impressive figures, December’s sales were 20% lower compared to November 2023. However, this dip can be attributed to an unusually long five-week period in November, which resulted in a total of 501 sales. On a weekly basis, the sales in December were consistent with those of November.

For the year 2023, the total number of new home sales reached 6,453. This marks the highest number of sales since 2005, excluding the two years of the pandemic, which saw a sharp increase in sales. Sacramento County led the sales for the year, followed by Placer County.

City-wise Sales

In terms of city-wise sales, Roseville topped the chart, followed by Folsom and Elk Grove. Yuba County accounted for 12 new home sales in December, predominantly in Wheatland, maintaining the same figure from November. Sutter County, on the other hand, recorded no new home sales.

Outlook for 2024

Chris Norem, the political director and senior policy advisor of the BIA, views the robust market in the third quarter as a harbinger of a positive 2024. He pointed out that, despite falling mortgage rates, they are unlikely to return to the low levels seen during the pandemic. This, coupled with homeowners’ reluctance to sell, suggests that the inventory of existing homes will remain limited. Norem anticipates that incentives introduced by homebuilders could make new homes more attractive and affordable, potentially leading to another strong sales year in 2024.