Baseball

Sacramento Man Discovers Late Father’s Priceless Baseball Card Collection

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
Sacramento Man Discovers Late Father's Priceless Baseball Card Collection

In an unexpected turn of events, an unnamed Sacramento resident recently unearthed a treasure trove in his late father’s closet—a collection of vintage baseball cards stashed away in an old cigarette tin. The collection, predominantly featuring cards from the era of 1919 to 1926, showcases some of the most iconic players in baseball history, including Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, and Shoeless Joe Jackson.

From Depression-era Keepsakes to Hidden Gems

The original collector, only known as Ed, started gathering these cards in the 1920s, a practice likely born from the Great Depression’s ethos of treasuring and conserving simple pleasures. Little did he know, this pastime would morph into a significant collection of rare baseball cards, the value of which may surpass that of his own house.

Zee Nut Cards: A Rare Find

What amplifies the rarity of this collection is the inclusion of the majority of Zee Nut brand cards. These cards, distributed with candy and popcorn along the West Coast, are a regional rarity, making this find all the more extraordinary. Astonishingly, many of these cards are in a well-preserved state, which has left the appraisers at Auction Monthly, the auction house set to appraise and sell the collection, pleasantly surprised.

Auctioning the Past

The collection, which includes multiple cards of Babe Ruth, is estimated to be worth a high six-figure sum. Some cards are slated to be sold to premium clients of Auction Monthly, while others will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The rarer cards, given their historical significance and scarcity, are expected to fetch higher prices, turning a simple pastime into a lucrative discovery.

0
Baseball
Salman Khan

