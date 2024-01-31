Sacramento County DA Expands Victim Support, Takes Stand on Homelessness

In his recent 'State of Public Safety' address, Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho shed light on the accomplishments of his office, and outlined his priorities for the coming year. In a bid to extend its outreach, the office is set to expand the Get Help Sacramento webpage. Initially designed as a lifeline for domestic violence victims, the platform now broadens its scope to include services catering to the victims of human trafficking.

Get Help Sacramento: An Online Beacon

The webpage, a beacon of hope for many, provides access to a plethora of resources. These include shelter facilities, legal support, and critical information on abusers currently in custody. This expansion marks a significant stride in the county's efforts to combat human trafficking and offer assistance to those ensnared by its brutal clutches.

Sacramento's Homelessness Crisis: A Legal Tussle

Ho also drew attention to the growing legal dispute with the Sacramento city officials concerning the city's homelessness issue. He defended his lawsuit alleging a public safety crisis, emphasizing the urgent need for leadership and decisive action on such complex social issues. The DA's office has been a staunch supporter of legislation such as AB 1360, aiming to establish a drug treatment facility for the chronically homeless grappling with addiction or mental illness.

Commitment to Crime Victims: The DA's Stand

In his address, Ho also underscored the DA's unwavering commitment to victims of crime. Humberto Arreola, who expressed his gratitude towards the DA for his support during parole hearings for one of his kidnappers, was acknowledged. Further cementing this dedication towards crime victims and survivors, Ho announced an upcoming 'Voices For Victims' summit on April 11.