Sacramento Authorities Open Respite Centers Ahead of Winter Storms

In anticipation of a series of winter storms predicted to impact the Sacramento area, the local authorities, Sacramento County and the City of Sacramento, have initiated decisive action to ensure the safety and comfort of vulnerable individuals. Two overnight weather respite centers, the Warren E Thornton Youth Center Gym and the Auburn Outreach and Engagement Center, are set to open their doors to provide shelter for those caught in the inclement weather.

Warren E Thornton Youth Center Gym to Serve as Temporary Shelter

The Warren E Thornton Youth Center Gym, located at 4000 Branch Center Road, Sacramento, will be repurposed as a temporary shelter. The center, managed by the Sacramento County Department of Homeless Services and Housing in collaboration with First Step Communities, is geared up to accommodate up to 50 adults. Recognizing the bond between many homeless individuals and their pets, the center has made provisions to allow pets, given they are crated at all times within the facility. The shelter will begin operations at 4 p.m. on Friday and will stay open till 8 a.m. on Monday.

Essential Amenities Provided

Guests at the Warren E Thornton Youth Center Gym will be provided with blankets and cots, ensuring a warm and comfortable stay amidst the harsh weather conditions. In addition, the center will offer shower facilities and three meals a day, ensuring the basic needs of the guests are met during their stay. For pet owners, crates will be made available, reinforcing the center's commitment to accommodate and care for both the guests and their pets.

Auburn Outreach and Engagement Center Extends Support

In a parallel move, the Auburn Outreach and Engagement Center at 3615 Auburn Boulevard, managed by the City of Sacramento, will also open its doors. The center has the capacity to house another 50 people, effectively doubling the number of individuals who can be sheltered from the storm. The Auburn Center will commence operations on Friday and plans to stay open until Tuesday, providing an additional day of respite compared to the Warren E Thornton Youth Center Gym.

The proactive measures taken by Sacramento County and the City of Sacramento exhibit their commitment to safeguarding the lives of their residents against the impending winter storms. By ensuring adequate shelter and basic amenities for those most vulnerable, they have taken a critical step towards mitigating the impact of this harsh weather event.