Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Tax Treatment For 2023 Distributions

In a noteworthy disclosure, Sachem Capital Corp., a mortgage REIT, has unveiled the tax treatment for its 2023 distributions on both common and preferred stock. The company, a notable player on the NYSE American, uses CUSIPs 78590A109 and 78590A505 for its common and preferred stock respectively. Sachem Capital's unique forte lies in the provision of short-term, secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors. These loans, usually spanning three years or less, are primarily utilized for the acquisition, enhancement, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of various real estate properties, both residential and commercial.

Conservative Loan-to-Value Ratio

The company follows a conservative loan to value ratio in its underwriting criteria, making sure that each loan is backed by a first mortgage lien and personal guarantees from the borrower's principals. This approach ensures a layer of security, thereby reducing the risk factor associated with these loans.

Opportunistic Real Estate Purchases

Apart from its lending operations, Sachem Capital also dabbles in opportunistic real estate purchases. This diversification enables the company to capitalize on profitable real estate opportunities that may present themselves, in addition to their primary lending operations.

2023 Distributions' Tax Treatment

The tax treatment for the company's distributions, paid for the calendar year ending December 31, 2023, includes comprehensive information on record dates, payable dates, rates per share, ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, total capital gain, nondividend distribution, and Section 199A dividends. This announcement is beneficial for those invested in the company, providing them with the necessary data to understand the tax implications of their investments.