SAB Biotherapeutics Initiates Reverse Stock Split to Retain Nasdaq Listing

Biopharmaceutical company SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., renowned for its work on a novel immunotherapy for Type 1 Diabetes, has announced a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares, effective from January 5, 2024. The move, utilizing a ratio of 1-for-10, is designed to elevate the company’s per share trading price to meet Nasdaq’s minimum share price requirement and retain its listing.

Stockholder Approval and Ratio Determination

The reverse stock split was given the green light by stockholders at a special meeting. The final ratio for the split was subsequently determined by the Board of Directors. Post-split, SAB’s common stock and publicly traded warrants will continue to be traded on Nasdaq, albeit with adjusted symbols.

No Fractional Shares: Cash Payments Instead

Interestingly, the company has decided against issuing fractional shares. Instead, stockholders will receive cash payments for fractional shares. This unique approach ensures that no shareholder is left at a disadvantage due to the split.

Impact on Outstanding Shares

The split will result in a reduction of SAB’s outstanding shares from approximately 92.25 million to 9.225 million. This reduction, however, will not affect the authorized share count or the par value. All securities related to the company will undergo proportional adjustments to align with the split.

Amendment Filing and Proxy Statement

SAB has taken the necessary steps and filed the required amendment with the Delaware Department of State. For those seeking further details on the move, they can be found in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SAB’s Specialization

SAB Biotherapeutics stands out for its specialization in high-potency immunoglobulins for immune and autoimmune disorders. The company is currently advancing its Tc Bovine technology in the realm of drug development, further solidifying its position in the biopharmaceutical industry.