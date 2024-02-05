Ryman Hospitality Properties: A Unique Investment Proposition

Investing in real estate can be a complex pursuit, but Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) presents a compelling case for consideration. The company, known for its unique property portfolio and robust dividend, is showing promising signs of growth. However, it's not just the numbers that make RHP an appealing investment but also its unique story and what it represents in the broader market.

A Robust Dividend Yield

RHP recently announced a significant 10% increase in its dividend to $1.10 per share quarterly. This translates to an annualized $4.40 and a forward dividend yield of 3.87%. The company's Q4 Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) covers its dividend by a staggering 188%, signaling the potential for future increases.

Property Portfolio

Another factor that sets RHP apart is its unique and high-quality property portfolio. This includes notable country music venues like the Grand Ole Opry and upscale convention center resorts like the Gaylord Hotels, managed by Marriott International. The company's unique holdings provide it with a competitive edge in the market.

Financial Growth

RHP's financial metrics also show solid growth. Its Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) is projected to increase to $184 for fiscal Q4 2023, representing a 3.25% to 5.25% growth in total RevPAR for the fiscal year 2024. The company's AFFO for Q4 is expected at $125 million or $2.07 per share, with full-year AFFO guidance for 2023 at $8.06 to $8.10 per share. Despite an anticipated dip in AFFO in fiscal 2024, RHP has a track record of surpassing earnings estimates.

Stock Performance and Recommendation

Over the past year, RHP's stock has appreciated by 20%, or 25% including dividends. However, with a current share price of $113.70, close to its 52-week high, there's a risk factor for new investments. A more attractive entry point would be below $100 per share, offering a higher dividend yield and a more reasonable multiple against its AFFO. Therefore, while rate cuts could potentially drive RHP's stock price higher, the recommendation is to wait for a price dip before buying, making the stock a hold for now.

Future Prospects

RHP is well-positioned for future growth, backed by anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts. The company's debt profile is well-managed, with significant liquidity and credit facilities available. It holds a 'BB-' rating from Fitch, a testament to its strong balance sheet and unique portfolio. Therefore, with its solid dividend, unique property portfolio, and promising financial growth, RHP presents an appealing investment option, albeit with a cautionary note to wait for a more attractive entry point.