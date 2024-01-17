Ryan Kelly Appointed as New Head of The Colorado Springs School

Change is afoot at The Colorado Springs School (CSS), as the institution welcomes Ryan Kelly as its new Head of School, effective July 1. The announcement, made on Wednesday, signifies the end of a diligent search for leadership following Tambi Tyler's departure. Stepping into the role, Kelly succeeds Mike Edmonds, a seasoned educator from Colorado College, who served as interim leader since September.

A Legacy of Leadership

Edmonds, the outgoing interim Head, has left an indelible mark on CSS. His tenure was characterized by successful fundraising, laudable leadership, and a commitment to steer the institution through the international search for a new head. His efforts have been recognized and applauded by the CSS community.

Meet the New Head of School

Ryan Kelly, the incoming Head of School, brings with him a wealth of educational experience. His career spans teaching AP and honors science and mathematics, and holding various leadership positions at day schools in Idaho and Florida. He has a track record of fostering dynamic and inclusive environments for students, a trait he plans to carry into his new role at CSS.

His credentials also include his tenure as the Founding Head of School at BASIS International & Bilingual School in China. This international experience makes him uniquely qualified for the role at CSS, a school known for its global outlook.

Looking Forward

Heather Kelly, chair of CSS's Board of Trustees (and no relation to Ryan Kelly), celebrated his appointment. She noted that his leadership comes at a crucial time as CSS navigates impactful changes and continues to position itself as a premier educational option in the region.

Mike Edmonds will remain as interim Head of School until the end of the academic year, after which Ryan Kelly will officially take the reins. As the CSS community prepares for this transition, there is a palpable sense of optimism about the future under Kelly's guidance.