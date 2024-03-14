Ryan Gosling Honors Stunt Performers at 'The Fall Guy' Screening, Calls for Recognition

Ryan Gosling, during a special screening of 'The Fall Guy' at The Grove in Los Angeles, shed light on the unrecognized heroes of the film industry - the stunt performers. Speaking on Wednesday, following the movie's SXSW premiere, Gosling reminisced about his career-long relationship with stunt doubles, starting from his days on 'Young Hercules'. Emphasizing the need for greater recognition, Gosling's comments mark a significant moment in the ongoing conversation about the role and acknowledgment of stunt work in cinema.

Stunt Work: The Unsung Hero

At the heart of Gosling's message was the acknowledgment of stunt performers' crucial role in bringing cinematic visions to life. Referencing his own experience on 'The Fall Guy', a film that pays homage to stunt work through its narrative, Gosling highlighted the collective effort of eight stunt performers required to portray his character, Colt Seavers. This ensemble, likened to a bank-robbing team or 'the Avengers', showcases the diverse skill set and the high-risk nature of stunt work.

A Call for Recognition

Gosling's advocacy didn't stop at mere acknowledgment. He used the platform to call for a shift in the industry's perception of stunt performers, suggesting that their contributions deserve more than just behind-the-scenes appreciation. The actor's shoutout to his stunt double, Logan Holladay, who achieved a Guinness World Record during the film's production, exemplifies the extraordinary feats these professionals achieve, often without public acknowledgment.

Implications for the Industry

The ramifications of Gosling's statements extend beyond the screening event, potentially influencing future industry standards for recognizing stunt work. As discussions around the inclusion of a stunt performer category at major award ceremonies gain momentum, 'The Fall Guy' serves as both a tribute to and a catalyst for change in how stunt performers are viewed and honored. Gosling's call to action underscores a growing movement within Hollywood to shine a spotlight on the vital, yet often overlooked, craft of stunt performance.