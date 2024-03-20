Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan Team Up for 2025 Event Film: A New Orleans Vampire Tale

American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, celebrated for his groundbreaking work on films like Creed and Black Panther, is joining forces once again with Michael B. Jordan for an untitled project set to captivate audiences in 2025. This collaboration marks their fifth feature film together, promising to deliver an unprecedented cinematic experience. Warner Bros. has announced a March 7, 2025 release date for this highly anticipated movie, which will also see an IMAX screening, ensuring an immersive viewing experience.

Advertisment

Reuniting a Dynamic Duo

Ryan Coogler, whose directorial prowess has consistently earned critical acclaim, is set to both write and direct this upcoming event film. Having previously revived the Rocky franchise with Creed and directed the culturally iconic Black Panther, Coogler's choice to delve into an original genre film further solidifies his status as one of Hollywood's most versatile and in-demand directors. Michael B. Jordan, a fixture in all of Coogler's directorial projects, is expected to bring his compelling screen presence to this new venture. The film, described as a vampire narrative set in New Orleans during the Jim Crow-era South, aims to blend historical elements with supernatural intrigue.

Behind the Scenes Talent

Advertisment

The project will benefit from the creative input of several of Coogler's long-time collaborators. Among them is composer Ludwig Göransson, who has previously won an Oscar for Best Score for his work on Oppenheimer and Black Panther. His involvement promises a captivating score that will undoubtedly enhance the film's atmospheric setting. Produced through Proximity Media by Coogler, alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, the movie is poised to be a meticulously crafted addition to Coogler's impressive filmography. Following a competitive bidding war, Warner Bros. secured the distribution rights, highlighting the industry's high expectations for this original genre film.

Anticipation Builds for 2025 Release

Set to begin production in New Orleans this spring, the project's details remain shrouded in mystery, fueling anticipation among fans and cinephiles alike. This film not only adds to the loaded 2025 film slate but also marks an exciting next chapter in the Coogler-Jordan partnership. Given their history of box office success and cultural impact, expectations are sky-high for this original genre film. With both talents having amassed over $2.4 billion at the global box office through their previous collaborations, this upcoming project is poised to be another landmark achievement in their careers.

As 2025 approaches, the film industry and audiences worldwide eagerly await further announcements about this untitled project. With its unique setting, genre-blending premise, and the powerhouse team behind it, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's latest collaboration is set to redefine event cinema and leave an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.