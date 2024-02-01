Ryan Companies Acquires Significant Portion of Thomson Reuters Campus

In an auspicious announcement, Ryan Companies US, Inc., the renowned Minneapolis-based firm, has revealed its acquisition of a substantial section of the Thomson Reuters campus located in Eagan, Minnesota. The deal encompasses 179 acres out of the total 263-acre campus, a significant acquisition that includes a large office building, three data centers, and 90 acres of undeveloped land.

Rare Redevelopment Opportunity

The financial details of this transaction remain undisclosed, with no public availability of a real estate value certificate at the time of the announcement. However, Ryan Companies views this transaction as a rare opportunity to redevelop the site, aiming to bring fresh jobs and opportunities to the city of Eagan.

Strategic Location

The site's location offers potential value, strategically situated near major highways and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. While the future development plans for the site are yet to be determined, Ryan Companies intends to collaborate closely with the city of Eagan, Thomson Reuters, and other stakeholders to explore the possibilities.

Thomson Reuters' Future Plans

Thomson Reuters has previously expressed plans to relocate its Minneapolis-St. Paul office to a different location in Eagan. Its print manufacturing facility, however, will remain at the current campus. This acquisition marks Ryan Companies' third significant redevelopment project in the previous year, following partnerships and purchases in Maple Grove and Arden Hills aimed at fostering new development opportunities.